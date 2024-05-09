Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter Allegedly Wired Stolen Money to ‘Real Housewives’ Star Ryan Boyajian

Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, allegedly stole $16 million from the famed athlete and wired the money to a reality television star.

“Ryan Boyajian, a current cast member of Bravo’s reality TV series The Real Housewives of Orange County, is the bookmaker’s associate to whom Ippei Mizuhara wired money to pay his gambling debts,” ESPN reported that sources close to the investigation said.

“Mizuhara is accused of stealing $16 million from Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani to feed what Mizuhara described to ESPN as a gambling addiction. His arraignment has been rescheduled to May 14,” it added.

Mathew Bowyer, the illegal bookmaker under investigation, allegedly told Mizuhara that he could help pay off his gambling debts by wiring money to one of his associates, who just so happened to be Boyajian. He had been using the account with Bowyer for real estate projects, and they have been business associates for 20 years. Boyajian’s criminal attorney, Steven Katzman, said the reality show star has been cooperating with federal authorities, with sources saying he will receive immunity in return for his testimony.

“Because there is an active investigation and Ryan is working with the authorities, he can’t confirm or deny what is going on,” Katzman told ESPN. “He is not a bookmaker or a sub-bookie.”

Several sources confirmed that Boyajian and Bowyer often gambled together in resorts and casinos in Las Vegas. They were such frequent customers that they even received high-end “comps,” including free food, cocktails, golf, show tickets, suites, and sporting events.

