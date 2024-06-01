A radical climate activist was arrested on Saturday morning after plastering an “apocalypse” poster on top of Claude Monet’s “The Poppies” in the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

In the latest stunt targeting priceless pieces of art by climate extremists, a woman from the Riposte Alimentaire (Food Response) activist collective filmed herself sticking a poster to the famed painting from the French Impressionist, which was on display at the Musée d’Orsay.

The group said per Le Figaro that the apocalyptic poster was meant to display “a nightmarish version of the same painting, representing a field of poppies in 2100, ravaged by flames and drought”.

“At +4°C in 2100, southern Europe would resemble the Sahara, snow would disappear from the Himalayan range, and the monsoon in northern India would be disrupted, considerably impacting its agriculture,” the group added.

A police spokesman said “a person who covered a painting then stuck her hands on the work” has been arrested.

ACTION EN COURS – PARIS Samedi 1er Juin, 10h Une citoyenne engagée avec la campagne Riposte Alimentaire a recouvert le tableau "Les Coquelicots” d'une version cauchemardesque du même tableau, représentant un champ de coquelicots en 2100. #A22Network #RiposteAlimentaire [1] pic.twitter.com/SpHbfuTI0r — Riposte Alimentaire (@riposte_alim) June 1, 2024

The museum, which intends to file a complaint against the activist, said following the incident: “After examination and treatment by a restorer, the work was hung up. The exhibition is now fully accessible to the public.”

Monet’s famous 1873 oil painting is just the latest historical artwork to be targeted by the group, having previously claimed responsibility for throwing soup at the “Mona Lisa” in January and another Monet painting, “Le Printemps”, at the Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon in February.

Last month, Food Response threw orange powder throughout the Baroque Hall of Mirrors gallery in the Palace of Versailles to protest inequality.

