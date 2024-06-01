Robert De Niro’s Anti-Trump Press Conference Inspires Wild Memes: ‘Stormy De Niro,’ ‘I’m Just a Mook’

Robert De Niro’s press conference is now history but the memes keep on coming.

In the two days since his calamitous appearance in New York, memes mocking Robert De Niro have flooded social media, with some drawing inspiration from the actor’s filmography, including Mean Streets, The Irishman, Joker, and even Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin.

Others superimpose De Niro’s face on the bodies of other Trump antagonists, resulting in “Stormy De Niro” and a male version of the screaming “Noooo!” woman from the Trump inauguration.

Former President Donald Trump even shared one of the memes in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

The humorous video replaces De Niro’s voice during the press conference with a sound-a-like actor who says “I’m just a mook” (from Mean Streets) and “I’ll be honest — Donald Trump scares the living shit out of me.”

As Breitbart News reported, De Niro insulted tens of millions of Americans during the surreal presser, calling Trump supporters “clowns” and “gangsters.” He claimed that if Trump were elected, he would “never” leave office and would make himself “dictator for life.”

The actor also said Trump “doesn’t belong in my city.”

During his speech, De Niro was shouted down by hecklers, some of whom yelled “fuck you” and honked their horns. After the event, the actor lost his temper and shouted back his own “fuck you,” adding “we’re trying to be gentlemen in this world, the Democrats. You are gangsters, you are gangsters!”

His unbridled anger has resulted in an endlessly entertaining string of online memes, a sampling of which we’ve shared below.

Robert Deniro makes a good case to vote for Trump pic.twitter.com/PYaKN20a9H — CamTastic (@CamTastick) May 28, 2024

Best Meme of the Day! #TrumpTrial Hung Jury Not Guilty TIL: Judge Merchan is the nominee for the Libertarian Party POTUS Candidate. Oops, my bad… different gay commie TDS guy. Hard to keep track of them all. Where's Magayor Pete? Maternity leave, again? Trump Spanks De Niro! pic.twitter.com/vNy0BP4XJC — "G" is my gangsta' name. OG Lynwood, CA Tee/He/Hee (@gjgoldwyn) May 29, 2024

Stormy De Niro pic.twitter.com/hFoRiVR22k — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 29, 2024

I guess little Bobby De Niro has set a record for the most memes to flood the internet. pic.twitter.com/6fCnOQnLmB — GreenManalishi (@GreenManal7588) May 29, 2024

There's always time for a Murray meme. Isn't that right, Robert De Niro? pic.twitter.com/eNfprVzGaT — Reno McDallas (@RenoMcDallas) May 28, 2024

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com