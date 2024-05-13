Tom Brady’s First Fox Sports Assignment Revealed

As they say, good things start in Cleveland. Okay, they don’t say that, but maybe they will after this.

The location of Tom Brady’s broadcast debut has been learned, and it will be in Cleveland, Ohio, when the Browns take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

The announcement was made during Brady’s appearance on Fox’s Upfront 2024 event on Monday when Fos Sports stalwart Michael Strahan told Brady about his first assignment.

“Amazing. Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw as America’s Team — that’s gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time,” Brady said.

“Understand they were the competition for a long time. But in this new role, I know the Cowboys, how important they are to this network, they got great storylines. Come on, Dak Prescott — let’s see if he can finally come through.”

At least Brady is honest about wanting the Cowboys to win. Unlike the rest of the sports media, who tries to pretend they don’t have a rooting interest in Dallas “finally coming through.”

Brady continued, “I love covering them. I’ve been obviously going against them for a long time and now I get to tell everyone how great they are.”

I’m sure the folks in Cuyahoga County just loved hearing that.