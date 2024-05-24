Chicago Sky player and former NCAA star Angel Reese took another veiled shot at former college rival Caitlin Clark after her team beat the New York Liberty on Thursday.

Reese, who instigated repeated attacks on Clark when the two competed against each other in college, seemed to be referencing Clark once again in a post on X, the New York Post reported.

“And that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area, not just cause of one player on our charter flight. #SKYTOWN,” Reese wrote in a post she later deleted.

Clark, of course, has become the veritable face of the WNBA since she graduated from Iowa and was signed to the Indiana Fever this season.

Reese, the Sky’s No. 7 overall pick out of LSU for the WNBA draft ahead of this season, also took a veiled shot at Clark during her comments after Thursday night’s game.

“It’s not just one person; I think people don’t realize that [because] the narrative out there is that just one person changing the game,” Reese told reporters. “It’s a lot of us — me, Kamilla [Cardoso], there’s Cameron [Brink], Rickea [Jackson]. There’s so many great players and it’s been long overdue and just being able to see that our impact has been able to change the game.”

“I love it for us all, and we’re just going to continue to keep going,” she said.

Clark has become a target of leftists even though she has brought what many feel is much-needed attention to the WNBA.

But, for the most part, she has not responded to the constant stream of attacks on her — most of which have dismissed her great accomplishments as nothing more than examples of “white privilege.”

Still, not everyone in sports media is attacking Clark. On Wednesday, lefty TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley slammed Clark’s detractors and said they are being “petty” over her fame and fortune.

“You women out there, y’all petty, man… Y’all should be thanking that girl [Clark] for getting y’all ass private charters,” Barkley said on the air. “All the money and visibility she’s bringing to the WNBA, don’t be petty like dudes. Listen, what she’s accomplished, give her her flowers.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston