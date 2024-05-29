Leaked Video Purports to Show Scottie Scheffler’s Conversation with Police Officer Following Arrest

A video purporting to show a conversation between golfer Scottie Scheffler and a police officer in the moments following his altercation with another officer outside Valhalla Country Cub nearly two weeks ago has gone viral.

In the video, Scheffler can be heard attempting to explain to the officer that he mistook the cop who told him to stop for a security guard. That explanation didn’t make sense to the interviewing officer.

“Stop right there,” the officer shot back. “Why would it matter if he’s a security guard or a police officer if someone’s telling you to stop?”

From there, the officer details the reasons why Scheffler should have known the person telling him was a police officer or someone in a position of authority. He then goes on to talk about the injuries sustained by the cop who told him to stop.

A video on Facebook since May 23 captures Scottie Scheffler's conversation in police car after arrest. "You're right, I should have stopped. I did get a little impatient because I'm quite late for my tee time." Cop says he "drug" and "hurt" officer. https://t.co/R4YtBZ2Wg3 pic.twitter.com/IosEtwj2tZ — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) May 29, 2024

Other cop adds: “You actually hurt him. And he’s a police officer. He’s got a huge scrape on his knee. He’s getting checked by EMS, big bruise.” — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) May 29, 2024

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, who will be present at the hearing, made it clear on Tuesday that his client will not settle.

“Romines on Tuesday reiterated to CNN that Scheffler’s position is the charges should be dismissed or he will go to trial without a plea deal. The Louisville-based attorney wouldn’t say whether a resolution has been reached or whether charges will be dropped Wednesday. He has scheduled a news conference for just 30 minutes after the court hearing begins.