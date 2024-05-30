NCAA to Discuss Allowing Corporate Logos on Football Fields, Patches on Jerseys

The NCAA has been reportedly considering changing its rules to allow on-field corporate sponsorships and possibly even on player jerseys.

“Within the NCAA’s government structure, officials are seriously considering legislative changes to permit schools to display corporate logos on their football fields,” announced Yahoo Sports on Thursday. “While more debate is expected next month within the NCAA playing rules oversight committee, administrators expect a resolution that opens the door for on-field sponsorships — and, perhaps eventually, corporate patches on player jerseys.”

The debate shows that College athletic departments will be looking to expand into different revenue streams as the sports landscape changes.

“I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin. “That’s an obvious revenue stream that has not been there in the past. Pro sports are putting patches on jerseys. That doesn’t seem like something that’s crazy for us to consider these days.”

Schools have been looking to increase commercialization going into 2025, when power conference teams will be permitted to “share millions with their athletes, potentially as much as $22 million, in a capped revenue-sharing model that is part of the consolidation of three antitrust cases,” per Yahoo Sports.

NCAA had previously pushed restrictions around sponsorships, with one rule limiting the on-field advertisement signs to companies or corporations that have stadium naming rights. Should the change go through, schools will likely be able to display corporate logos at midfield and both 25-yard lines.

“According to those with knowledge in the space, field logos on the 25-yard line are expected to fetch at least $1 million annually for an SEC program. Jersey patches could be upward of $5 million per season or more,” noted Yahoo Sports.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.