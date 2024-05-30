UFC’s Sean Strickland Blasts Tom Brady’s Post-Roast Comments: ‘Man the F*ck Up’

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is no fan of Tom Brady’s comments after he was roasted by over a dozen comedians, players, coaches, and friends on Netflix earlier this month.

Brady, who is set to embark on his second career as a play-by-play commentator with Fox Sports, was mercilessly roasted in one of the most popular and watched roast specials in roast history. However, after the show aired, Brady commented that he did not like how special impacted his children.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” Brady said. “[And] I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids. It was the bittersweet aspect of when you’re doing something you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way it affected actually the people I care about the most in the world.

“It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it because sometimes you’re naive. It’s a good lesson for me as a parent, I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. It’s simple. I can take all the hits. I would have done this earlier, but I’ve been too busy winning championshipsThoseose comments did not sit well with Strickland, who, when speaking about the roast in an interview before his fight at UFC 302 this weekend, launched into the Super Bowl champ with a profanity-laced rant.

“What did he say? He got mad, ‘Don’t talk about my wife like that!’. Listen, you f*cking p*ssy. You signed up to be made fun of, and you can’t handle it? Don’t f*cking do it. Me? I don’t know if I can handle it…but he handled it like a f*cking woman.

“You act like a f*cking girl, and you can pet gots, and post gay f*cking photos. Man the f*ck up, no one thinks you’re tough Tom Brady, you’re made fun of [by] a f*cking comedian, you f*cking p*ssy”.

WOW… UFC star Sean Strickland WENT OFF on Tom Brady in a wild rant. “Brady’s a “C**T. He handled that like a f*cking woman, dude, you act like a f*cking girl. You pet f*cking goats and you post g*y f*cking photos, dude. Like, man the f*ck up.” 😳😳😳

pic.twitter.com/6NUyrofLcl — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 29, 2024

The only joke that seemed to visibly bother Brady during the roast was the shot comedian Jeff Ross made about the controversy surrounding Patriots Owner Robert Kraft. Other than that, he seemed to take it pretty well. It’s also a standard industry practice for roast victims to claim injury in order to create publicity and encourage people to watch the roast.

Maybe Brady was speaking truthfully about fearing the impact on his kids. However, it’s also possible that Netflix asked him to say that. One thing we know for sure is that Sean Strickland took him seriously.