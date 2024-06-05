REPORT: Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter Confronted Outside Hotel After Caitlin Clark Incident

Melissa Tamez/ Icon Sportswire
Dylan Gwinn

Members of the Chicago Sky were reportedly confronted and “harassed” by a man outside their Washington, D.C. hotel on Wednesday, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the Sun-Times, the man was specifically “targeting guard Chennedy Carter.”

The alleged harassment follows a controversial incident from last weekend where Carter sent Caitlin Clark crashing to the floor with a vicious, blindside hit.

Sky players quickly began posting about the incident on X.

“It was over as fast as it started,” Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca told the Sun-Times. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

Carter was initially assessed an away-from-the-ball personal foul for her hit on Clark. Then, after considerable backlash on social media, the league upgraded the penalty to a Flagrant 1.

Carter received a standing ovation from Chicago Sky fans on Tuesday night, her first home game since the incident with Clark.

The police were not called, according to the Sun-Times.

The Sky are in D.C., preparing to face the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

