REPORT: Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter Confronted Outside Hotel After Caitlin Clark Incident

Members of the Chicago Sky were reportedly confronted and “harassed” by a man outside their Washington, D.C. hotel on Wednesday, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the Sun-Times, the man was specifically “targeting guard Chennedy Carter.”

The alleged harassment follows a controversial incident from last weekend where Carter sent Caitlin Clark crashing to the floor with a vicious, blindside hit.

Sky players quickly began posting about the incident on X.

finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 5, 2024

Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some “fans” have NO CHILLLLL — Michaela Onyenwere (@monyenwere_) June 5, 2024

“It was over as fast as it started,” Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca told the Sun-Times. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

Carter was initially assessed an away-from-the-ball personal foul for her hit on Clark. Then, after considerable backlash on social media, the league upgraded the penalty to a Flagrant 1.

Carter received a standing ovation from Chicago Sky fans on Tuesday night, her first home game since the incident with Clark.

Chicago Sky fans gave Chennedy Carter an ovation as she checked into the game 👏 🎥 @prettyrickyroopic.twitter.com/gxO2qC6xBg — The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) June 5, 2024

The police were not called, according to the Sun-Times.

The Sky are in D.C., preparing to face the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.