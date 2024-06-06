Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Would Visit White House ‘No Matter Who’ is President: ‘Always an Honor’

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce says that he would visit the White House to celebrate a winning season no matter who is president at the time and insisted that it is always an honor to be recognized in Washington, D.C.

Kelce’s comments come days after the Chiefs visited D.C. to celebrate their 2024 Super Bowl win and to shake hands with President Joe Biden. But Kelce now says that if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl next year and Donald Trump was there, he would still love to visit the White House once again.

“It’s always an honor to go to the White House,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast with his big brother, former Eagles player Jason Kelce.

“I kinda mentioned it last time, any time I get a chance to be recognized by the President of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women that I had success with to the point we get acknowledged… I’m doing it every time, no matter who’s up there at the helm. No matter what’s going on in this world. It’s just such a cool opportunity,” Kelce said as he got more serious about the issue.

“I think representing the Chiefs up there, I wanted to do that for the Hunt family and all our coaches. I wanted to make sure I remembered that and got all those pictures and memories in the bank with them,” he said.

But before all that, Travis also joked about how he thought he would get tased by the Secret Service if he got too close to Biden.

The Chiefs are preparing to begin their 2024 pre-season team training with a minicamp next week.

