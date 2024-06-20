Browns’ Lonnie Phelps Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Crashing Car into a Florida Keys Restaurant

Cleveland Browns player Lonnie Phelps allegedly crashed his vehicle into the Red Shoe Island Bistro in the Florida Keys Wednesday night.

Phelps was arrested on DUI charges, but no injuries were reported.

According to police, Phelps and a female passenger appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. However, attempts to verify his intoxication were rebuffed after Phelps refused a breath test. Officers also claim that the Browns player was noncooperative.

The restaurant was “significantly damaged,” according to Key West Police.

Those wanting to see the extent of the damage for themselves can look at the video the restaurant posted on their Facebook page, showing the result of the crash. According to the restaurant owners, the establishment was closed during the crash. It’s a good thing, too, because, in the video, it appears that the vehicle struck the restaurant in an area where patrons and staff would have been present.

“It could’ve been really bad… Angels were looking out for us all,” the restaurant said in their Facebook post. “We will reopen as soon as possible.”

The building owner told Cleveland.com that the incident caused roughly $300,000 damage.

Phelps, 24, spent the 2023 season on the Browns practice squad. He did not appear in a game, according to CBS Sports.