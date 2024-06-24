Chiefs Cut Isaiah Buggs After Multiple Offseason Arrests

In a move that should surprise no one, the Kansas City Chiefs have cut defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs after his second offseason arrest.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news of Buggs’ dismissal by the team.

“Isaiah Buggs’ bond was revoked after his most recent arrest, and he’s currently in jail as multiple legal cases play out,” Pelissero wrote. “Bigger issues to worry about than football, and Kansas City is moving on.”

Isaiah Buggs’ bond was revoked after his most recent arrest and he’s currently in jail as multiple legal cases play out. Bigger issues to worry about than football, and Kansas City is moving on. https://t.co/zKQWeBeyGS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 24, 2024

Buggs, 27, was arrested most recently on charges of second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend with a tire iron and dragging her down the stairs. Mere weeks before that, Buggs was arrested for animal cruelty after leaving two dogs caged up on a property he owns in Tuscaloosa.

“The 27-year-old Buggs was a 2019 sixth-round draft pick of the Steelers who has also played for the Raiders and Lions. He spent the end of last season on the Chiefs’ practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with them after the season,” Pro Football Talk reports. “He’ll now be a free agent, and the specter of an NFL suspension or placement on the commissioner’s exempt list makes it a long shot that any team will sign him any time soon.”

If the Chiefs’ quick and decisive handling of the Buggs situation seems inconsistent and even hypocritical with how the team is handling the ongoing issue with star wide receiver Rashee Rice and his offseason troubles, that’s because it is.