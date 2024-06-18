REPORT: Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs Allegedly Broke Into Home of Child’s Mother with Tire Iron, Dragged Her Down Stairs

Chiefs defender Isaiah Buggs is once again in trouble with the law.

Buggs, 27, was arrested on Sunday in Tuscaloosa after allegedly breaking into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend while using a tire iron. According to court documents, he then dragged the woman down the stairs by her hair.

The five-year NFL veteran is facing “felony charges of second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary. He was released early Monday. Bond was set at $5,000,” Al.com reports.

The victim had scratch marks on her and reportedly lost several clip-on nails.

Authorities were aided in their search by video footage taken by a neighbor which reportedly showed Buggs at the apartment. Police eventually located his white Cadillac at a Little Caesar’s, where the arrest was made.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: #Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs allegedly dragged his child's mother down the stairs, injuring her. He broke into her residence with a tire iron at 5 AM, according to police. This is his 2nd offseason arrest, following accusations of starving dogs. Awful (Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/Twd1iPJ3kD — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 18, 2024

Buggs, who denied knowledge of the robbery, was released Monday morning after the mandatory 24-hour holding period associated with a domestic violence charge.

However, due to the animal cruelty charges he was already facing and the stipulation attending those charges that he remains out of trouble with the law, prosecutors successfully argued to have Buggs’ bond revoked.

As a result, the Chiefs defender was re-booked into the county jail Monday evening.

In May, Buggs was arrested after neighbors called authorities about two “severely emaciated” dogs that had been caged up in a property he owns in Tuscaloosa.

Buggs, a 6th-round pick of the Steelers in 2019, has played for the Raiders and Lions. He is currently under contract with the Chiefs.