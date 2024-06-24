Legendary College Football Coach Lou Holtz Unleashes on Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach from the likes of Notre Dame and South Carolina, denounced men in women’s sports.

Holtz knocked the idea of men competing against women in a Sunday post on X.

“I was happy when Title IX came out. But here we are, many years later, and now we can’t even ensure women competing against women. It’s crazy!” he said.

I was happy when Title IX came out. But here we are, many years later, and now we can’t even ensure women competing against women. It’s crazy! — Lou Holtz (@CoachLouHoltz88) June 23, 2024

Originally published in 1972, Title IX prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex in schools and other education institutions that received federal funds.

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” Title IX stated.

As noted by Fox News, the Biden administration recently “unveiled new Title IX rules zeroing in on safeguarding LGBTQ+ students and changing the ways in which sexual harassment and assault claims are adjudicated on campus.”

“The new rules stopped short on barring transgender athletes from competing against females in women’s sports,” it noted.

