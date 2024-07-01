ESPN has heard the outrage over its decision to give Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Service Award at this year’s ESPY Awards, and they are not changing their minds.

As previously reported, the decision to bestow the prestigious honor on Prince Harry drew a sharp rebuke from none other than Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary “Dannie” Tillman, who blasted the network for overlooking far more deserving people.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she told The DailyMail. “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.

“These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections, or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

On Monday, ESPN issued a statement defending their decision and asserting that Harry is indeed worthy of the award.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world,” the network said to TMZ Sports.

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

The award was established in 2014 in memory of heroic former NFL player Pat Tillman, who turned down a contract worth upwards of $3 million to join the U.S. Army and fight in Afghanistan, where he was tragically killed in a friendly-fire incident.

Harry is a ten-year veteran of the British Army who also served in Afghanistan.

In 2023, the Bills training staff received the award for the life-saving care they provided to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football.

Mary Tillman is not consulted on the award selections as she is not part of the Tillman Foundation.