Runner Nikki Hiltz, Who Identifies as ‘Transgender Non-Binary,’ Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team

Runner Nikki Hiltz, a biological female who identifies as “transgender and non-binary,” has earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team after winning the women’s 1,500-meter on Sunday.

Hiltz also set a track record with her time of 3 minutes and 55.53 seconds, breaking a record set by Elle St. Pierre in 2021, Fox News reported.

“I told myself, I’m not going to think about all the love and support (I have) until 100 meters to go,’” Hiltz said on Sunday. “And then, at that moment, you can let it all fill you up and push you to the finish line.’ That’s exactly what I did, and I think that’s what brought me home.”

Hiltz went on to claim she was competing for the gay community.

Last night I qualified for my 7th straight US 1500 final. I’ve seen many ways this race is run and I truly believe I’m ready for anything on Sunday! This is a DEEP 1500 final. A rising tide lifts all boats and this field has risen to an epic level! Excited, grateful, ready pic.twitter.com/iFVPXaba2T — Nikki Hiltz (@Nikki_Hiltz) June 29, 2024

“I literally can’t believe it. I mean, this is bigger than me,” Hiltz said in an interview with NBC Sports. “It’s the last day of Pride month. I wanted to run this one for my community, and yeah, all the LGBTQ folks. You guys brought me home that last hundred [meters]. I could just feel the love and support.”

MEET RECORD. LIFETIME BEST. THE “H” IN HILTZ STANDS FOR HISTORY. @Nikki_Hiltz takes gold at @usatf trials for their FIRST Olympics pic.twitter.com/H0ZscedrNQ — TOGETHXR (@togethxr) July 1, 2024

Hiltz did not come out of nowhere, though. She ran for Oregon and Arkansas 15 years ago and was an All-American in 2018. She also won a silver medal in the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, and a gold in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

