Reporter Caught Discussing ‘Intimate Relationship’ on Hot Mic During WNBA Chicago Sky Presser

The post-game presser for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky started out a bit on the spicy side Sunday, as a member of the press was heard talking about his “intimate relationship,” unaware that he had not muted his phone for the call-in Q&A session.

As Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon, rookie Angel Reese, and starting guard Marina Mabrey took their seats and asked a member of the press for her question, another reporter’s voice bled over into the conversation because he had not muted his phone while waiting his turn to speak, Fox News reported.

The unidentified male reporter began talking about an “intimate relationship” as the members of the Sky sat there confused at what they were hearing.

WATCH:

Angel Reese and Marina Mabrey’s reaction was priceless when someone’s mic was accidentally on during the postgame interview pic.twitter.com/aDINDd0STy — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) July 8, 2024

Reese had a standout game despite her team’s 84-71 loss to the Seattle Storm, and she surpassed Candace Parker’s record for the most consecutive double-doubles. Reese ended the game with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

“I’m just trying to be consistent for my teammates, doing whatever I can to help my team,” Reese said on Sunday. “I think I didn’t do enough tonight but just being able to be there for my teammates and knowing that I have a job to do every day no matter if I’m a rookie or a vet.”

Reese has earned 14 double-doubles this season and is tied for the fifth most from a rookie in WNBA history.

Reese is chasing chief rival Caitlin Clark for league MVP honors, though Clark is generally ahead in most metrics.

