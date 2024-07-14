Conor McGregor Reacts to Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘Running for the Love of His Country!’

UFC fighters are Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in the world of sport, and Irish UFC legend Conor McGregor is no exception.

In the hours following the scary moment when a would-be assassin’s bullet clipped the upper right ear of the former president during an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, McGregor took to X to voice his support for the man seeking reelection for “the love of his country!”

“A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States,” McGregor wrote.

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the man who attempted to assassinate Trump as he addressed the crowd of thousands. Crooks was immediately shot and killed by the Secret Service. Another rally attendant, former fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed as he dove on his family to protect them, according to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Corey Comperatore, the man killed at Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally, "died a hero" and dove onto his family to protect them when the shooting happened, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says. Comperatore, a former fire chief, was "an avid supporter of the former president, and… pic.twitter.com/OIuJtotIMN — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2024

Two other people were wounded in the shooting and are listed in stable condition.

UFC President Dana White, a longtime friend of Trump, also praised the 45th president in the aftermath of the assassination attempt.

“I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot,” White wrote on Instagram. “I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy.

“This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!”

Despite rumors that he would alter the timing of his trip to Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention, Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday that he would not allow a “potential assassin” to change his schedule and would be leaving for Milwaukee as previously scheduled.