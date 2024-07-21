Utah State Football Player Andre Seldon Jr Dead at 22

Andre Seldon Jr., a 22-year-old football player for Utah State, has died, according to a report from the university.

Sedon Jr. had previously played at Michigan and New Mexico State before joining Utah State.

Authorities were alerted by reports that a man had jumped off the cliffs at Porcupine Reservoir but had not resurfaced. After a search of the area, Seldon Jr.’s body was recovered by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” interim Utah State head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Drelling said in a news release. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Seldon Jr.’s football journey began as an All-American in his home state of Michigan. He initially attended the University of Michigan but only appeared in two games before electing to transfer to New Mexico State. He saw the field a lot more as an Aggie. The former Wolverine played two years in Las Cruces, accounting for 64 tackles and two interceptions.

Seldon Jr. transferred again to play at Utah State and was set to join the 2024 team.

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” Diana Sabau, the vice president and director of athletics, said in a release. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”