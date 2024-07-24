Teams with trans-identified males on their roster won the top slots at the Marymoor Grand Prix in Washington last week.

“Three trans-identified males were on the winner’s podium at a race in Washington last week, marking the first time men won first, second, and third place in a women’s race,” reported Reduxx.

At least three men participated in the female category during the “women’s Madison race, a high-speed, two-person relay.”

During the race, one partner from each team starts while the ‘resting’ partner pedals slowly along the top of the track. Partners exchange positions by pulling even with each other and then relaying or ‘slinging’ the incoming partner into the race. At least three Madison teams at the Grand Prix featured one female, and one male who identified as a ‘woman.’

Women’s rights advocates on X first identified three cyclists as trans-identified men.

Teams that had one male and one female went 1-2-3 in the women's Madison at the Marymoor Grand Prix. I wonder what gave those teams an edge over the 100% female teams. pic.twitter.com/jrDgrebirA — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) July 22, 2024

The Union Cyclist Internationale (UCI) previously ruled in July 2023 that transgenders cannot participate in women’s cycling if they previously had gone through puberty, noting that lowering testosterone levels was not “sufficient to completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men.”

“Given the current state of scientific knowledge, it is also impossible to rule out the possibility that biomechanical factors such as the shape and arrangement of the bones in their limbs may constitute a lasting advantage for female transgender athletes,” the statement read.

David Lappartient, the president of UCI, said that the organization had the imperative to “conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorize the former to race in the female categories.”

