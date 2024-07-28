Fitness expert Jillian Michaels on Saturday criticized the LGBTQ community after a parody of the Last Supper during the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, France, shocked people around the world.

“Dear fellow gays… We demand tolerance and respect but then make a mockery of something sacred for over 2 billion Christians. This type of hypocrisy and lack of understanding is a bad look,” Michaels wrote in a social media post that featured an image of the performance:

Along with the parody was a “woke fashion show” featuring transgender models, a “strongly suggested bisexual threesome,” and a bearded drag queen dancing provocatively, according to Breitbart News.

“We get outraged when the extreme right bashes us, but then we do this shit. What kind of reaction do you think they will have towards the LGBTQ+ community after this. This is NOT how we break down barriers it’s how you build them,” Michaels continued.

The Last Supper parody caused much backlash and also cost the games an American sponsor, Breitbart News reported Saturday:

C-Spire, a Mississippi-based phone service company, posted a statement on Facebook Saturday announcing its intent to withdraw its advertising from the XXXIII Olympiad. The post read, “We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling its advertising from the Olympics.”

Meanwhile, the niece of National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, whose name is Marion Maréchal, urged people around the world not to cast blame on France for the insulting performances, according to Breitbart News.

“To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation,” she wrote in a social media post:

It is important to note that Maréchal is a recently elected member of the European Parliament.