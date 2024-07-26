‘Degeneracy’: Barely Clothed, Bearded Drag Queen Dances Seductively at Paris’ Olympic Opening Ceremony

A photo shows the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The Tour de Farce that was the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics included a drag queen version of the Last Supper, a strongly suggested bisexual threesome, and a scantily-clad, bearded drag queen doing a provocative dance.

The not-family-friendly ceremony seemed to be nearing an end. Still, organizers apparently couldn’t resist taking at least one more stab at decency by letting a leather-clad man with a beard do his thing on the runway.

The responses to the “performance” ranged from disbelief to outright rage.

Earlier in the ceremony, viewers were “treated” to a sequence where “three dancers in gender-ambiguous costumes ran through the streets of Paris and into a building. Their segment ended with the three — two males and one female — nearing each other in dramatic kisses, then entering a room to further their amorous acts,” Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reported.

“The segment ended with one of the dancers looking back at the camera and slamming a door in the viewers’ faces, making it clear that the three were planning on engaging in more intimate contact.”

Another sequence featured a transgender/drag queen parody of the Last Supper.

This year’s Olympics have been racked with controversy both on and off the playing field. Despite many global sports organizations ruling against allowing transgender and non-binary players to participate, two non-binary competitors will compete in this year’s games.

