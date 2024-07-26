‘Degeneracy’: Barely Clothed, Bearded Drag Queen Dances Seductively at Paris’ Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Tour de Farce that was the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics included a drag queen version of the Last Supper, a strongly suggested bisexual threesome, and a scantily-clad, bearded drag queen doing a provocative dance.

The not-family-friendly ceremony seemed to be nearing an end. Still, organizers apparently couldn’t resist taking at least one more stab at decency by letting a leather-clad man with a beard do his thing on the runway.

A scantily clad bearded man dances provocatively at France's Olympic opening ceremony. Why are they trying to normalise this filth? How far the West has fallen. pic.twitter.com/dTHTSyqEOh — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) July 26, 2024

The responses to the “performance” ranged from disbelief to outright rage.

They deserve their “cultural” problems when they are deliberately trashing their own culture. This is sickening, anti human depravity — Janeo (@woozel7) July 26, 2024

This French opening ceremony is the worst I have ever seen. What a shame! — Justinian (@EurasiaLeads) July 26, 2024

I’m canceling watching the Olympics now. Sodom and Gomorrah has taken over! — Cordelia (@cordelia321) July 26, 2024

If this is French culture, then the world would be better off if French culture died out. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 26, 2024

Earlier in the ceremony, viewers were “treated” to a sequence where “three dancers in gender-ambiguous costumes ran through the streets of Paris and into a building. Their segment ended with the three — two males and one female — nearing each other in dramatic kisses, then entering a room to further their amorous acts,” Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reported.

“The segment ended with one of the dancers looking back at the camera and slamming a door in the viewers’ faces, making it clear that the three were planning on engaging in more intimate contact.”

This is the gayest opening ceremony ever Didn’t they ban Grindr in the Olympic village tho? pic.twitter.com/D5yS7hmc9c — Jem (@JemayelK) July 26, 2024

Another sequence featured a transgender/drag queen parody of the Last Supper.

Opening of the Olympic in Paris features parody of Last Supper, starring transsexuals, homosexual men and… a little kid#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/2j2XSf9ict — ancient north eurasian solidarity (@UEurasier) July 26, 2024

This year’s Olympics have been racked with controversy both on and off the playing field. Despite many global sports organizations ruling against allowing transgender and non-binary players to participate, two non-binary competitors will compete in this year’s games.