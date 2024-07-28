Olympians, Media Offered Free Entrance to Paris Cabaret Club

In keeping with the Paris Olympics’ apparent theme of debauchery and sexual license, Games participants have been told that they have one more dubious benefit while attending the 2024 Olympics: they are being allowed free entrance to one of Paris’s top strip clubs.

Olympics officials, athletes, and even the media have been handed free access, without door fees, to Secret Square, Paris, one of the biggest stripper bars in The City of Lights, TMZ reported.

On the tail of the “gayest opening ceremony” of all time, Olympic participants only have to show door bouncers their official Olympic credentials, and they will be allowed free entrance to the high-rated adult venue.

“During their stay in Paris, athletes, their team & journalists covering the event won’t have to pay the entrance fee,” the stripper bar told TMZ.

According to the website, the establishment, a short 12-mile drive from the Olympic Village, has been holding Olympics-themed stripper events all week.

Perhaps the offer of free entrance to the sex den is not a surprise after the display of libidinous abandon seen on Friday afternoon in an opening ceremony that featured dozens of transgender, gay, and sexually explicit dancers and models sashaying across the world’s TV sets.

It has been dubbed the “gayest Olympics ever” and was so filled with LGBTQ debauchery that the Olympics have already had to issue a non-apology apology to those who have “taken offense” from the ceremony program.

The opening program also earned condemnation from French bishops and spurred one of the Games’ advertisers to pull all further advertising support for the event.

