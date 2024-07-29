Retired MLB Pitcher Doug Creek Dies at 55 of Cancer

Retired MLB pitcher Doug Creek has died at the age of 55 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just three months ago, his daughter announced Sunday.

The left-handed relief pitcher, who played for the Cardinals, Giants, Cubs, Rays, Mariners, Blue Jays, and Tigers between 1995 and 2005, leaves behind two young adult children, the Daily Mail reports.

A heartfelt tribute posted to Instagram by Creek’s daughter, Aubrie, said his “presence will remain here forever”:

My life forever changed this morning. There will never be a day that goes by where I don’t miss you. I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that you’re really gone. it just doesn’t feel real. We may have butt heads quite a bit and disagreed on everything under the sun but the one thing we did agree on is baseball and our love for it. It made me so happy to share a love for something you were so passionate about. You’ve taught me everything I know and I cannot wait to eventually teach my kids the same. I know every game I go to you’ll be right there watching with me. you definitely made your mark on this world. You were a role model, coach, and second dad for so many kids. you may have left this world, but your presence will remain here forever. I hope I make you proud. always your little girl. I love you daddy. Until we meet again.

The former MLB player was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in April, according to Fox News.

Creek was living in Mechanicsville, Maryland, and coached youth players at Doug Creek Baseball camps, which was set to begin on Monday.