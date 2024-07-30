Cincinnati Bengals Say Joe Burrow Was Not on ‘White Dudes for Kamala Harris’ Zoom Call

On Tuesday, rumors began swirling that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was seen on the “white dudes for Kamala Harris” campaign call. But the team quickly batted down that rumor.

Social media was abuzz with the rumors on Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. One of the posts even went viral with more than three million views.

However, by late Tuesday morning, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that many of the early social media posts had been deleted after the Bengals forcefully denied the claim that Burrow had taken part in the Harris campaign fundraiser.

Neal Kwatra, a left-wing X user who had made waves with the claim that Burrow was on the call, later deleted the original post and posted a second message apologizing for posting fake news. He soon deleted that post, as well.

Despite the rumor mill claims, the team confirmed to Cincy’s WLW-TV that Burrow was not on the Harris call.

Burrow has not made many comments about politics since joining the Bengals. He has come out in support of a woman’s right to choose and, in 2022, made a few comments in favor of stricter gun control.

On the other hand, he was also seen happily posing for photos with former President Donald Trump at UFC 299 in Miami in March.

NEW: The Bengals release statement after Kamala supporters started sharing fake reports that QB Joe Burrow was on the White Dudes for Harris call. X account ‘Kamala’s Wins,’ known for frequently sharing misinformation, was one of the accounts that made the false claim. “The… pic.twitter.com/qWMY4ybxDl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2024

