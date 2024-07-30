Ohio Restaurants Vow Not to Show Olympics After ‘Insulting’ Opening Ceremony

Four restaurants in Ohio have announced they will not televise the Olympics to their patrons after the “insulting” displays during the opening ceremonies in Paris on Friday.

The restaurants – located in Columbus and Cleveland and owned by restauranteur Bobby George – issued a joint statement on Tuesday announcing their decision to cancel the Games.

The four restaurants are TownHall, REBoL, Green Goat, and Mandrake, according to WKYC.

The post read labeled the drag queen-themed parody of the Last Supper as “insulting to the Christian faith.” In addition, the statement said, “We will not tolerate any form of discrimination or desecration. Therefore, we will not be broadcasting the Olympic games at any of our restaurants.”

At just about the midpoint of the opening ceremony, cameras focused on a bridge in which a group of drag queens and LGBT performers took their places in a parody of the Last Supper.

The scene drew outrage from laity and clergy alike, prompting a US-based telecommunications company and Olympic sponsor, C-Spire, to pull their ads.