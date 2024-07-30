Row upon row of empty seats at the Paris Olympic Games has reportedly made organizers panic, prompting them to offer tourists tickets at fire-sale prices.

According to the Daily Mail, tickets have been offered to events for Team Great Britain for as little as £12, or USD 15.39.

But it’s not just events for the Brits that are getting the discount treatment.

As the Daily Mail reports:

Entry for the women’s Japan vs Nigeria group stage game at the Stade de France on August 31 and the Australia vs USA were both selling at just €15. And tickets for Friday’s men’s quarter final at the Lyon Stadium are also on sale at the same price, with seats available for €15 for those who purchased more than four at once. Basketball games on August 31 are also going cheap, with admission for two games – Japan vs Germany and Australia vs Canada – selling for just over £19 (€24).

Before the start of the Olympics, the Paris rail system was hit by a series of arson attacks that caused massive delays and caused widespread transportation issues throughout the French capital and the area around it.

Olympic organizers potentially gave ticket buyers another reason not to attend the Games after putting on a blasphemous performance during the opening ceremony, which contained, among other things, a drag queen-inspired parody of the Last Supper.

The Olympics are supposed to be a time of mutual respect and a reason to come together from around the world. It is unacceptable that the opening ceremony mocked Christianity and the Last Supper and included a child in a drag queen performance. pic.twitter.com/mRBkKEYeYY — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) July 27, 2024

Regardless of the cause for the low attendance, organizers can’t be happy with where things currently stand.