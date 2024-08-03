Bears Legend Steve McMichael Enters Hall of Fame in Emotional Home Ceremony

Steve McMichael, the Chicago Bears legend known to many as “Mongo,” entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame the same way he played the game: Uniquely and unforgettably.

Surrounded by his teammates and wearing his gold Hall of Fame jacket, McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, watched the moment his induction was made official on television.

McMichael’s sister, Kathy, read the acceptance speech written by Mongo himself before he lost his ability to speak and write.

“Hey Chicago Bears fans and Mongo fans. Woohoo! I’m in the Hall of Fame, baby!” the speech began.

“Woohoo I’m in the Hall of Fame baby” Mongo’s sister Kathy delivers his speech 💙 pic.twitter.com/2k8G2NAkfK — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2024

ESPN’s Chris Berman, who served as master of ceremonies in Canton, also shared a message from McMichael about how he wanted to be remembered.

“‘I do not want ALS to be my legacy,'” Berman said. “‘What I did on the field, that’s my legacy. Pushing myself to the limit … farther than anybody else could.'”

ESPN reported that “on hand to celebrate McMichael’s enshrinement were former teammates Richard Dent, Ron Rivera, Mike Singletary, Jimbo Covert, and Gary Fencik, among others. “Dent spoke to McMichael about his place in football history, which came as one of two members of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class selected as senior finalists.

“Steve, we’re here with all your world champion brothers,” Dent said. “Back in Canton, we have 378 brothers that are looking for you. You’re on a team that you can never be cut from, you never can be released from. When you die on this team, you will still be on it.”

McMichael helped form the core of the legendary 85′ Bears defense, a unit that wreaked havoc on opposing offenses and led Chicago to its 45-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX. McMichael played 15 seasons in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and had two All-Pro selections as well. Mongo also amassed 92.5 sacks, the second-highest total in Bears history.