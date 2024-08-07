Exiled Paraguayan Olympic Swimmer Luana Alonso Hints at Surprising Career Change

After being unceremoniously kicked out of the Paris Olympics for “skimpy” attire and “inappropriate behavior,” Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso is now hinting at a surprising possible career change.

Alonso had already been ruled out of the Olympics when she failed to advance to the semifinals in the 100m women’s butterfly in July. Still, she opted to stay in Paris as the international games progressed instead of returning home to Paraguay. And that’s when her country’s Olympic officials got fed up.

Paraguayan officials branded her a menace for causing disruptions in their athlete quarters in the Olympic Village and on Monday announced that she had been kicked out of the area. Alonso, though, refuted that characterization and has been wholly unbothered by accusations that she was a “distraction” for her fellow athletes.

“I just wanted to make it clear that I was never removed or expelled from anywhere; stop spreading false information,” Alonso wrote, according to the New York Post.

“I don’t want to give any statement but I’m not going to let lies affect me either,” she exclaimed.

Now she is hinting that she just might target the Miss Universe Pageant for her next move.

On Wednesday, Alonso re-posted a fan’s message urging her to become a beauty queen contestant, according to The Sun.

Alonso’s fans were thrilled with the idea, and one fan wrote, “I think you should go straight to Hollywood, not to a beauty contest.”

Another replied, “You are so beautiful!”

And yet another exclaimed, “Gorgeous.”

