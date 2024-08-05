Paraguay Swimmer Luana Alonso Banished from Olympic Village for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

An Olympic swimmer from Paraguay was kicked out of the Olympic Village in Paris over the weekend for alleged “inappropriate behavior,” officials say.

Swimmer Luana Alonso, 20, had already performed in her events but was unable to medal, and after her final attempt, she announced that she was retiring from swimming. But she was still staying in the Olympic Village despite her announcement.

However, according to The Sun, Alonso was causing friction in the Paraguayan Olympic Village quarters.

A 4 días de paris!! pic.twitter.com/syr1xjWetG — Luana Alonso OLY (@luanalonsom) July 16, 2024

Paraguayan Olympics officials, for instance, were unhappy that Alonso had gone off to visit Disneyland Paris instead of staying at the games venues to cheer on her teammates.

At some point her antics were enough for officials from the South American country to ask her to leave the athletes’ quarters.

“Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay,” said Larissa Schaerer, the head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee.

“We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village,” Schaerer added.

Alonso was prone to stunts to get noticed and raised eyebrows by getting a tattoo of the olympic rings on her hip.

Es oficial! Clasificada a los juegos de Paris 2024! Mi corazón esta contento de representar al país una vez más! Gracias a mi familia, amigos y sponsors por hacer esto posible!. Y a todos ustedes que me siguen y me dan su amor y cariño. Vamos Paraguay pic.twitter.com/9KU6eBYdQi — Luana Alonso OLY (@luanalonsom) June 25, 2024

Alonso struck out on July 27 when she failed to advance to the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals in Nanterre, France.

U.S. swimmers Torri Huske finished first and Gretchen Walsh finished second in that contest. Alonso finished sixth.

Alonso also failed to win a medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Immediately after the Olympic semifinals, Alonso announced her retirement from the sport, though she had hinted that she was going to retire after these games before.

“it’s official! I’m retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for your support!” Alonso wrote on Instagram. “Sorry Paraguay ♥️ I just have to say thank you!”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston