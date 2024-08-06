Paraguay Swimmer Luana Alonso Denies Being Banished from Olympic Village for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Paraguayan Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso has spoken out to deny reports that she was thrown out of the Olympic Village in Paris over “inappropriate behavior.”

It was widely reported on Monday that Alonso, who is finished with her Olympic competitions, was told to leave the 2024 Olympic Village because she was distracting Team Paraguay.

Paraguay’s Olympic officials were said to have been incensed that Alonso was sticking around the village even though she was out of the running for competition when she failed to reach the semifinals in July. But they were also upset that Alonso went to Disneyland Paris instead of staying in the stands to cheer on her fellow countrymen.

“Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay,” said Larissa Schaerer, the head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, on Monday.

“We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village,” Schaerer added.

However, Alonso is now denying the characterization of previous reports and insists she was never thrown out of the athlete’s quarters.

“I just wanted to make it clear that I was never removed or expelled from anywhere, stop spreading false information,” Alonso said, according to the Daily Beast.

“I don’t want to give any statement but I’m not going to let lies affect me either,” she insisted, according to the New York Post.

Alonso did post several Instagram stories about her trip to Disneyland, including one showing her standing in front of the Disney castle and wearing Mouse ears.

Regardless, Alonso has been out of the running for Olympic gold since July 27, when she failed to advance to the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals in Nanterre, France.

Alonso also failed to win a medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But this will be her last rodeo, regardless. Upon her loss in July, the 20-year-old Alonso told fans she was retiring from the sport and would no longer represent Paraguay in Olympic swimming.

“it’s official! I’m retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for your support!” Alonso wrote on Instagram. “Sorry Paraguay ♥️ I just have to say thank you!”

