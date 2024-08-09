Kevin Durant: ‘A lot of Great Things Happen’ in America

Kevin Durant earned the praise of USA basketball fans when he celebrated America as a complicated place where some “bullsh*t” happens but where “great things” also happen.

NBA star players Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and LeBron James helped lead the United States to victory against Serbia this week at the Paris Olympics, putting them in position to win gold in the next matchup. Speaking with reporters afterward, the Phoenix Suns star said that America can be both a good and bad place.

“A lot of b******t happens in our country. But a lot of great things happen, too,” Durant said.

Durant and Team USA will be against France to win the gold medal.

Fans celebrated his comments on social media.

Kevin Durant, on patriotism, and playing for Team USA: “A lot of bullshit happens in our country. But a lot of great things happen, too.” pic.twitter.com/QxZv1eYKG1 — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) August 8, 2024

It's great that athletes competing for the U.S. are free to openly and very publicly criticize it, including at the games. This is something the U.S. does right. The First Amendment is good. https://t.co/A8Hsap1aHM — Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) August 8, 2024

Print it on our money 💵 🇺🇸 https://t.co/JMOuapkXdW — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) August 8, 2024

Inscribe that on all government buildings. https://t.co/Dy0woDqjeS — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 8, 2024

Make this the new pledge of allegiance. https://t.co/NFZXmfW4xf — Sally Is A Dog (@SallyIsADog) August 9, 2024

