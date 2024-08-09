Kevin Durant: ‘A lot of Great Things Happen’ in America

Sarah Stier_Getty Images (6)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Kevin Durant earned the praise of USA basketball fans when he celebrated America as a complicated place where some “bullsh*t” happens but where “great things” also happen.

NBA star players Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and LeBron James helped lead the United States to victory against Serbia this week at the Paris Olympics, putting them in position to win gold in the next matchup. Speaking with reporters afterward, the Phoenix Suns star said that America can be both a good and bad place.

“A lot of b******t happens in our country. But a lot of great things happen, too,” Durant said.

Durant and Team USA will be against France to win the gold medal.

Fans celebrated his comments on social media.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thrillerEXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google PlayVimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

