Browns Defensive Lineman Mike Hall Jr. Charged with Threatening Woman with a Gun in Domestic Incident

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Mike Hall, Jr., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic violence and threatening a woman with a gun, according to reports.

The player is alleged to have pressed the barrel of the gun to the woman’s head and threatened to kill her during an argument on Monday evening, with a police report claiming that Hall told the woman, “I will f—ing end it all. I don’t care,” ESPN reported.

The incident reportedly occurred Monday evening at Hall’s home in Avon Lake, Ohio, west of Cleveland.

The woman told police that she and Hall are engaged to be married and share a nearly one-year-old daughter. She said the argument arose over financial arrangements for the woman’s daughter from a previous relationship.

The 21-year-old play was charged with domestic violence but pleaded not guilty and was hit with a $10,000 bond before being released. His next court date is on Sept. 10.

The woman told police he ordered her to leave the home, but when she tried to do so, Hall grabbed her, pulled her back inside, and began threatening her. She said he threw a baby bottle at her and tried to choke her with his hands.

The woman’s mother testified to details of the violence, and police reported finding “several indicators of a physical altercation” and at least two handguns discarded on the floor. Hall had fled the premises before police arrived.

The team has issued a statement acknowledging the arrest.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night,” the team said, according to the New York Post. “Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time.”

The Browns selected the Ohio State grad with their no 54 pick in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft.

