Oklahoma State Adds QR Codes to Helmets to Promote NIL Fund for Students

Oklahoma State has unveiled its new effort to help a non-profit organization raise funds to help pair charities with student-athletes by adding a QR code to player helmets and uniforms to give TV viewers a chance to donate to the NIL cause.

According to Bleacher Report, the code patches will link viewers who use them to an organization called “Pokes with a Purpose,” which raises money to support Oklahoma State student-athletes.

The future is here! Scan QR codes all season long to donate! Donate at https://t.co/zC0QPmFd4y : https://t.co/RTTmUvztbY pic.twitter.com/ZiIbaweexG — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) August 20, 2024

The codes will be seen throughout the football program, on player bags, signs posted at Boone Pickens Stadium, and even on the team’s equipment trucks.

The university also says that the codes will be scanable from TV broadcasts of closeups of the players so that fans at home can contribute.

“Our purpose is to do NIL the right way. We strictly adhere to the interim NIL policy provisions of the NCAA as well as work very closely with OSU Administration, OSU Athletic Department and Compliance,” the organization says on its website.

“Whenever possible, we pair student-athletes with local charities and other non-profits that enable student-athletes to use their name, image, and likeness to raise awareness and funds for those charitable causes,” the group explains. “Through these charitable partnerships, Oklahoma State student-athletes have the opportunity to showcase their community service efforts for future employers. As well, PWAP provides other avenues for athletes to leverage NIL opportunities to promote their personal growth, enhance their opportunities, and build financial benefits and stability.”

The organization will directly fund student-athletes in accordance with the NCAA’s rules.

Still, it appears that head coach Mike Gundy is over all this talk of NIL negotiations. He says he is happy that the whole discussion has come to a close for the season and that he can get back to focusing on football.

“The good news is, the next five months, we can just play football,” Gundy said. “There’s no negotiating now. The portal’s over. All the negotiation’s history. Now we’re playing football.”

He added that the players should “Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money. It’s non-negotiable now. It’ll start again in December. So now we’re able to direct ourselves just in football, and that part is fun.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston