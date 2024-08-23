‘America Needs More Jesus, Not Less’: Harrison Butker Slams Cardinal Cupich for Not Mentioning Christ During DNC Invocation

Harrison Butker, devout Catholic and Super Bowl champion kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, is blasting Chicago Cardinal Archbishop Blasé Cupich for not mentioning Jesus’ name during his invocation at this week’s Democratic National Convention (DNC).

In addition, Butker took exception with Cupich not wearing his pectoral cross.

“America needs more Jesus not less,” he wrote. “We need our shepherds to fearlessly lead and not be afraid to proclaim that Christ is King. It starts with bishops boldly wearing their pectoral cross outside their jackets.”

Butker’s rebuke did not go unnoticed by Bishop Emeritus of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Strickland, who thanked the kicker for holding the high-ranking clergyman accountable.

“Amen Harrison, thanks for being a voice for Christ. I hope you inspire more shepherds to do THEIR job and speak the truth of Christ rather than compromising the truth and being cozy with the world.”

Cupich, an ally of Pope Francis, did not make the sign of the cross at the outset of his remarks. In addition to not mentioning Christ, he also failed to chastise the Democrat Party for their full embrace of abortion.

In sum, Cupich’s speech left no platitude behind. He liberally peppered the talk with vague references to human dignity while ignoring the blatant violation of human dignity being promoted by the convention he was there to pray for and the Planned Parenthood mobile clinics set up mere minutes away from where he was speaking.

Butker angered leftists and atheists (and even some on the right) with his May commencement speech at Benedictine College, in which he championed motherhood over careers, blasted Joe Biden’s handling of COVID, abortion, IVF, and other issues, angered his foes once again by becoming the most highly paid kicker in the NFL, signing a massive $25.6 million deal with the Chiefs earlier this month.