‘He’s My Flag Bearer’: Megan Rapinoe Wants Colin Kaepernick on Team USA at the 2028 Olympics

The last time Colin Kaepernick was on a competitive playing field at the same time as the American flag, he couldn’t even be bothered to stand. Now, former U.S. women’s National Team (USWNT) captain Megan Rapinoe wants him to carry the flag.

Amid increased discussion over the makeup of Team USA’s flag football team for the 2028 Olympics, Rapinoe says on her podcast, A Touch More, that she wants to see the NFL’s original anthem protester on the roster.

“Oh God, he would be so good in flag football. I mean, he would be so good in the NFL; let’s just be clear about that. He is still being blackballed from the NFL right now,” Rapinoe said. “I think it would be awesome.

“He’s my flag bearer. I think that it would be really incredible to have that representation of America also be front and center at an Olympics. That would be really cool.”

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Kaepernick said he still desired to return to the playing field.

“We’re still training, still pushing,” Kaepernick said. “So, hopefully. We’ve just got to get one of these team owners to open up.

“It’s something I’ve trained my whole life for, so to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. I think I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship.”

As for the Olympics specifically, Kaepernick said, “We’re gonna work on some things, see if we can make it in there, but would love to be out there.”

Getting Kaepernick on an Olympic team is a far easier hurdle to clear than getting him on an NFL team. The selection committee for Team USA could easily be persuaded or initiated into putting him on the roster. Yes, he’s old and hasn’t played in nearly ten years. However, he would have a lot of outstanding players, such as Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, and others, to throw to.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since the end of the 2016 season after spending a year taking a knee during the national anthem.