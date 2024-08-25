Travis Kelce’s Dad Says He’s Banned from Elon Musk’s X for Life

Ed Kelce, the father of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, recently revealed that social media platform X banned him for life without specifying why.

Kelce, whose son became a household name last year due to his romance with pop star Taylor Swift, made the revelation on Facebook when he shared an article from The Times in London that claimed arms dealers in war-torn Yemen have been selling weapons on the social media platform while allegedly doing business in the capital of Sanaa – territory held by the Houthis.

“Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X, but I’m banned for life and they won’t say why, just a generic ‘Terms Of Service’ violation,” he wrote.

According to Fox News, Kelce has been active on Facebook, and his son recently revealed in an episode of Bussin with the Boys in June that Ed Kelce “sees rumors and untrue posts on Facebook about him and Taylor Swift.”

“Do you know what he’ll do? He’ll see some wild shit come across and be like, “What the fuck is this?” Travis Kelce said. “It’ll be something so fucking out of the blue, like something about me and Taylor, he’s like, ‘Hey, what the… are you guys OK?’”

“I’m like, ‘Dad, get the fuck off Facebook, Dad. Are you fucking kidding me?’ That’s his search engine,” he added.

