NFL Agent: Jets in ‘Complete Disarray,’ Says Rodgers ‘Not a Team Player’

It’s not unusual for the New York Jets to be in disarray. However, usually, that’s because they don’t have a star quarterback. This time, the problem is a little different.

The Athletic surveyed 31 NFL agents to assess this year’s teams and their potential. Three agents labeled the Jets as the league’s most dysfunctional franchise, with only the Panthers (9) and Raiders (7) voted more dysfunctional.

“Jets,” one agent said. “There is complete disarray over there. Look at how they’ve handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible.”

Some fans and media criticized Rodgers for missing the Jets’ two-day minicamp to go on a trip to Egypt, even though he had worked out with the team during voluntary workouts and OTAs.

Rodgers arrived in New York last year amid much fanfare after a blockbuster trade with Green Bay. Many analysts believed Rodgers would provide the missing piece the Jets needed to make them legit playoff contenders. However, the future Hall of Famer tore his Achilles only four plays into his first game with Gang Green and missed the rest of the season.

The Jets continued onward and won seven games on the strength of an elite defense. However, the offense, without Rodgers, massively underwhelmed. Given the defense’s strength and the offense’s potential with a healthy Rodgers at the helm, expectations and pressure have mounted in New York this offseason. The pressure has only grown amidst reports of Rodgers’ friction with head coach Robert Saleh and the missing of the minicamp.

Should the Jets fall short of expectations this year, changes to the front office and the quarterback position will most assuredly follow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.