‘Are You Drinking?’: Magic Johnson Mocked for Social Media Post Praising Kamala Harris Interview

Magic Johnson has frequently waded into political waters during this election season, praising Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. The first time he did it, during the Democratic National Convention (DNC), he was thoroughly mocked. The second time, after Harris’s Thursday night interview on CNN, it was no different.

“Vice President Kamala Harris was outstanding in her CNN interview tonight! She has a real vision for the country,” Magic wrote about Harris’ pre-taped interview alongside running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

X users didn’t seem nearly as convinced that Harris actually had a specific vision.

Undeterred by the pushback, Magic doubled down by offering another, longer post in which he seemed to be trying to convince himself of what he had said about Harris.

“VP Harris was strong and clear about her positions on the economy, foreign policy, immigration, and other issues. She clearly explained why she changed viewpoints on a couple of issues which shows her humility, growth, and willingness to be open,” he wrote.

Shockingly, X users were not swayed by this second post.

Magic Johnson is not only involved in managing the Lakers, but he is also a part of the ownership group that purchased the Washington Commanders. He should probably focus more on that.