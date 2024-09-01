‘God Shielded Him’: Mother of 49ers Ricky Pearsall Breaks Silence After Son’s Shooting in San Francisco

The mother of San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall says that God was watching over her son when he survived a gunshot in the chest during a robbery attempt in San Francisco on Saturday.

On Saturday, the team confirmed the shooting and noted that the 23-year-old Pearsall is in stable condition.

“He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition,” the team wrote on X. “We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

Now, the player’s mother, Erin, is speaking out about the attack on her son.

“Update on my baby boy,” Erin wrote in a Facebook post.

“First and far most, I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him,” Erin wrote.

“He was shot in the chest, and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD, it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious, my friends,” she continued.

“Please love each other. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby.”

Ricky Pearsall’s mom, Erin, posted on Facebook that the bullet entered Pearsall’s chest and exited his back without hitting any vital organs pic.twitter.com/YXKUY4m8I3 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 1, 2024

Police say that the 17-year-old who attempted to rob the player accidentally shot himself when Pearsall struggled against him. The attacker was wounded in the arm during the struggle. The attacker was taken into custody when officers arrived on the scene.

SFPD Director of Strategic Communications Evan Sernoffsky called that shooting “tragic” and “unacceptable.”

Our statement on the tragic shooting today of @49ers WR Ricky Pearsall. This kind of violence is unacceptable in our city. pic.twitter.com/nXT8CMfNV8 — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) September 1, 2024

