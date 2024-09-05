Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Dies After Being Set On Fire by Boyfriend

Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei died Thursday from injuries received while attacked and set on fire by her boyfriend Sunday in Kenya.

The marathon runner who competed for Uganda in the Olympics in Paris died in a Kenyan burn unit Thursday from multiple organ failure, CNN reported.

According to police reports, Cheptegei’s boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, barged into her home on Sunday and renewed an argument over acquiring some land. At one point, he doused Cheptegei with gasoline and lit her on fire. She suffered burns over 75 percent of her body, officials said.

The Ugandan Athletic Federation confirmed the runner’s death in a post on X on Thursday, writing, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

The Kenyan Olympic Team also decried the runner’s death in a post on X on Thursday, noting that her “untimely and tragic passing is a profound loss.”

Cheptegei’s mother, Agnes, told the media that the Olympian was “a good child” and lamented her death.

Uganda’s minister of state for sports, Peter Ogwang, said the runner’s death was “tragic” and added that “Kenyan authorities are investigating the circumstances under which she died, and a more detailed report and program will be provided in due course.”

Cheptegei finished 44th in the women’s marathon in the Olympics this year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston