NBA Vet Says Fever Must Sign ‘Enforcer’ to Protect Caitlin Clark

Discussions are taking place about how the Indiana Fever can improve Caitlin Clark’s supporting cast. However, at least one NBA vet says the team needs to sign an “enforcer” to protect their star player.

Joakim Noah, a longtime member of the Chicago Bulls, told Fox News Digital that providing a deterrent to players fouling Caitlin Clark should be a top priority.

“If I was the owner of the Indiana Fever, I would get a real enforcer in there to protect her,” Noah said during an interview at “NBA Night” in the Emirates Suite at the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday.

“Sometimes I feel like she is getting hit because she is a very talented person. But at the end of the day, we’re in the business of winning games, so if I’m the owner [of the Indiana Fever], I’m getting a real enforcer in there.”

Clark has been repeatedly victimized by hard fouls and acts that may qualify as outright assaults throughout the season. The following are but a sampling of the rough play she’s had to contend with.

Not everyone believes the hard fouls have been negative for the league. ESPN’s Holly Rowe thinks the hits have been net positives.

“I think it’s good for the game,” Rowe said. “I kind of love it because it is supposed to be salty, that’s why it’s competitive, that’s why it’s sports.”

There’s no question that the abuse has not harmed Clark, at least in terms of play. She has broken the rookie assist, three-point, and triple-double records.

More importantly, after a 1-8 start, the Fever are 18-17 and ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings after finishing with the top pick in the WNBA Draft two years in a row.

Still, since the league doesn’t appear willing to do anything to stop the attacks on Clark, it might not be a bad idea for the Fever to get a goon.