WATCH: Tyreek Hill Does Handcuff Touchdown Celebration After Police Incident

Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill hit an end zone celebration on Sunday afternoon that wouldn’t have made a lot of sense unless you knew what happened to him Sunday morning.

After beating two Jaguars defenders to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown celebration, Tyreek Hill placed his hands behind his back and allowed fellow Dolphin receiver Jaylen Waddle to “cuff” him for his football speeding violation.

Police briefly detained Hill about a block from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for allegedly driving recklessly. Hill reportedly got into a verbal altercation with the officers and was handcuffed.

Miami-Dade Police said they would investigate the incident and, several hours later, announced that one of the officers involved had been placed on administrative leave.

The incident did not derail Tyreek Hill. He arrived on time for the game and finished with seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.