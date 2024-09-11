WNBA Star Caitlin Clark ‘Likes’ Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris

WNBA star rookie Caitlin Clark has raised eyebrows among some for her “like” of pop star Taylor Swift’s endorsement of radical, left-wing Democrat Kamala Harris for president.

On Tuesday, after the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and sitting liberal Vice President Kamala Harris, Swift took to her Instagram post and delivered an unsurprising—if somewhat lukewarm—nod to Harris for 2024.

The endorsement seemed a bit empty of enthusiasm, though. Unlike some of her past presidential proclamations, Swift avoided directly telling her fans to vote for Harris. Indeed, she told fans to do their own research and vote their conscience, adding, “The choice is yours to make.”

After saying that Harris and Walz will fight for the rights she believes in, Swift added that Harris is the “gifted leader” that the country needs.

She concluded, writing, “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

As reaction to the pop star’s endorsement rolled in, some fans spied a “like” of Swift’s announcement by WNBA star Clark, Fox News reported.

The Iowa-born rookie basketball star has kept politics out of her public persona until now. But she is from Democrat-dominated Des Moines, Iowa, so her “like” of Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris would seem to correspond to that upbringing.

Not only that, but she is a player in a sport utterly dominated by radical left-wingers. So, the casual “like” of Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris really should not surprise anyone.

