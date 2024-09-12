VIDEO: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Concussed Again After Collision with Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa, who already almost retired once due to concussions, suffered yet another concussion late in Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa took off with the ball and ran up the middle on a fourth-and-four at the Buffalo 13-yard line. However, after passing the line to gain, the Dolphins QB lowered his head before colliding with Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin and falling to the ground.

Tagovailoa immediately went into a defensive posture, which is an involuntary movement consistent with serious concussions. The injury was so obvious that it took the Dolphins all of six minutes to announce that their starting QB’s night was finished due to a concussion,

While the former Alabama QB was able to play every game of the 2023 campaign, he suffered multiple concussions in 2022, which prompted him to consider retirement.

Tagovailoa was having a very rough night before the injury. He went 17-of-25 for 145 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. His last interception was a pick-6 that resulted in a Buffalo touchdown and ran the score to 31-10.

Talk of the injury dominated the Amazon Prime post-game commentary. Hall of Fame Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzales called it a “no-brainer” that Tagovailoa should retire. Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick felt Tagovailoa should “take some time” and not rush a decision on his future.

The Dolphins are next in action on September 22 against Seattle.