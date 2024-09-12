VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Whether He Will Endorse a Candidate for President

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not endorse a candidate for president this election cycle, even though his wife Brittany has liked pro-Trump posts on social media.

“I’ve always said, I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate — either way,” Mahomes told reporters this week. “I think my place is to get people registered [to vote], do their research and make their best decision for them and their family. Every time I get asked these questions, I’m going to refer back to that because I think that’s what makes America so great.”

Patrick Mahomes emphasized his appreciation for the fact that Americans can see people of different stripes coming together, such as when he and Brittany were seen with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the US Open tennis tournament in New York.

“Dating back, if you see my history, I’ve been running with people from every aspect of life and every background,” Mahomes said.

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president following the first debate this week, though she advised Americans to do their own research.

“I think the best thing about a football locker room, and kind of how I grew up in baseball locker rooms, is that people can come together and achieve a common goal,” said Mahomes. “I think that if we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other. I think that is something I do every single day.”

“When I hang out with other people I don’t think about political views,” he continued. “I think about how they treat people. And I was with a lot of great people this weekend.”

