Packers’ Malik Willis Refused to Throw the Ball After Teammate Threw Up On It

Packers QB Malik Willis had to call an audible after noticing that his center had emptied the contents of his gut all over the ball.

Willis isn’t the Packers’ regular QB. He is the backup playing in place of Jordan Love, who injured his MCL during the season opener against Philadelphia. Willis had to make a lot of quick decisions. One of the decisions, as told by head coach Matt LaFleur after the game, was probably not one that Willis envisioned having to make. According to LaFleur, Willis declined a perfect opportunity to throw the ball because center Josh Myers vomited on it.

“I asked Malik why he didn’t throw the ball on third down, and he told me that Josh threw up on the ball,” LaFleur told reporters. “I was like, ‘That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that.’ Matter of fact, the official came over to me, Shawn [Hochuli] came over to me and said, ‘We saw your center throwing up on the ball, do you want us to take him out next time?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, please do that.’ Because you’re talking about a critical situation, and it’s third down, and I’ve never had a throw with vomit on a football. I think Malik probably didn’t appreciate that.”

It’s not uncommon for players to vomit during games. However, having them throw up directly on the ball is unusual.

No matter, Willis improvised and made it work. The 2022 third-round pick went 12-of-14 for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 41 yards on six carries.

The Packers beat the Colts 16-10 and got their first win of the season.