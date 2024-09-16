VIDEO: Shedeur Sanders Refused to Shake Opposing QB’s Hand After Big Win

Whoever coined the phrase “no hard feelings” must not have gone to Colorado or Colorado State.

Despite beating Colorado State for the second straight year, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders refused to shake the hand of Colorado State Rams QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi after the game.

Colorado beat Colorado State 28-9.

Sanders seemed upset by comments Fowler-Nicolosi made on Instagram.

“You were talking sh*t on Instagram,” Sanders could be heard saying. “Talking on Instagram. We handled our business. You can’t f*ck with me.”

Earlier in the week, Fowler-Nicolosi made comments suggesting the Buffs were “hype” and “social media” darlings.

“They came out with that attitude and thought it was going to be a cakewalk,” he said of the 43-35 Colorado win in Boulder last year. “They saw the reports that it was 27.5 points. They got a rude, rude awakening real quick. I think it goes to show the hype, the media train, all that only gets you so far.

“At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys, and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them.”

Shedeur was not the only member of the Sanders family to take the game personally. Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders also pointed to the trash talk before the game.

“Wonderful game, personal game, heartfelt game, emotional game,” he said. “They kind of make it like that. We just want to play some football. The disrespect was uncalled for throughout the week. A couple of their players took shots at the whole program and a few of our players so it is what it is. So we knew coming into the game that it’d be a bit personal, and it was.”