Baker Mayfield Makes Strong Accusations Against Tom Brady During His Time at Tampa Bay

Tom Brady is no longer the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (or anyone else, for that matter). Baker Mayfield now holds that title. And Mayfield seems to think his teammates are a lot off for it.

Speaking on the Case De Klub podcast, Mayfield revealed some less-than-flattering information about how Brady (allegedly) dealt with things he didn’t like. He also listed the various ways his teammates have benefitted from his leadership, unlike Brady’s.

“You hear some of the stories about if he didn’t like a certain play call and he didn’t like it throughout the week, and they still call it in the game, there might have been a throwaway on purpose or throwing it at the running back or receiver’s feet,” Mayfield said.

“There’s a lot of mind games going on.”

According to Mayfield, the great sense of relief that has swept over the organization under his leadership also extends to the front office.

“The building was a little bit different with Tom in there,” Mayfield continued. “Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment, so I think everybody was pretty stressed out.”

Okay, let us begin by saying most of this rings true. It’s difficult to imagine Brady reacting to a play call he didn’t like by deliberately hurting the team. However, maybe that is the case.

As far as the stress, that is very believable. I’m sure the Bucs were stressed. Brady’s arrival elevated The Bucs from the outhouse to the penthouse. A quarterback who knew he only had a few years left and needed to win now. I’m sure that stressed out people.

But here’s the question: Why is Mayfield saying this?

Brady is beloved in Tampa for leading that team out of its malaise and bringing another championship, the franchise’s first in 20 years. Is he scoring points with the fans by blasting Brady? Let’s look at the players and the organization, the ones Mayfield seems to believe he has saved from Brady’s oppressive wrath. I’m sure Brady was hard on them, but he also got the best out of them and gave them something no one else could: A Super Bowl championship.

Brady could have been (and likely was) a hard-assed SOB. But unless or until Mayfield wins a championship in Tampa, he should probably refrain from publicly airing his predecessor’s dirty laundry and talking about what a cool guy he is, as opposed to the old guy. Because chances are the current Bucs roster would gladly choose a Brady or Brady-like taskmaster over the laid-back Mayfield in a second if it meant a better chance of winning a ring.

Mayfield won a playoff game with the Bucs last year, and they’re off to a strong 2-0 start this year. Good on him. However, until he puts rings on the fingers of the guys who are so much “less stressed” than they were before, he should probably keep quiet.