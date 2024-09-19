Video of Former Dodger Julio Urias’ Domestic Violence Incident Emerges

Video of the domestic violence incident involving former Dodger Julio Urias and his wife has emerged. The video shows Urias taking a swing at his wife.

In the video obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Urias can be seen running at his wife outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles after an LAFC game. Urias then shoves his wife into a fence and takes a swing at her before the two are separated.

The video is from September 3, 2023.

“In April, Urias was charged with five misdemeanors: one count of spousal battery, one count of false imprisonment, one count of assault, and two counts of domestic battery involving a dating relationship,” the New York Post reports.

“He pleaded no contest in May to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and was placed on 36 months probation while the other four charges were dismissed.

“He was also ordered to complete 30 days of community labor and a 52-week domestic violence counseling course.”

This is not Urias’ first incident of domestic violence. He served a 20-game ban in 2019 for an incident at a shopping mall. MLB placed the left-hander on administrative leave soon after the 2023 incident, and the Dodgers neglected to re-sign him after the end of his contract.

Should Urias be suspended again, he would become the first player suspended twice under MLB’s domestic violence policy, the New York Post reports.